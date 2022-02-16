JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $24.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
Toast stock traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 261,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. Toast has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $69.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.