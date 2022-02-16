JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $24.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 261,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51. Toast has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.