JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades TELUS (TSE:T) to Buy

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.46.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$31.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.07.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

