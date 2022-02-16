Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kadem Sustainable Impact worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSI stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

