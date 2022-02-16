Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
