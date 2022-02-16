Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,341,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 4,745.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaltura by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.