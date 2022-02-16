Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.43. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of C$807.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.