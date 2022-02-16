Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00214676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.00434958 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.