Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.82 on Monday. Latch has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

