Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KW opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

