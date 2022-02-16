Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

