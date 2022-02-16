Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE L opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

