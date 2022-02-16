Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $78,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFFB remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

