Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 270 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.45. 58,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

