Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 50,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

