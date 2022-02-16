Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,831. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

