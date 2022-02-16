Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.60 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

