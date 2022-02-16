KeyCorp Comments on Ryder System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryder System in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

R stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

