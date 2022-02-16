KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0219

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $261,364.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00105696 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,677,056 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

