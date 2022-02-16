Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

