Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce $16.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.51 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 264,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,668. The company has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

