KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,940 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,985. KL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

