Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Shares of KLBAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 12,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.
About Klabin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.