Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of KLBAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 12,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

