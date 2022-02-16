KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $15.01 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

