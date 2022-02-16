Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.0 days.

Shares of KOJAF stock remained flat at $$24.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

KOJAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.48) to €22.75 ($25.85) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

