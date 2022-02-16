Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €42.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.54 ($48.34).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

