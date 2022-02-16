Krios (GIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 214% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009461 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00343917 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.