La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.