Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 144,418 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

