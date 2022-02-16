Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises about 2.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

