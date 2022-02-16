Lake Street Capital Cuts Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $13.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Allot Communications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,074. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

