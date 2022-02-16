Lamden (TAU) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $648,702.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.