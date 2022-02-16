Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 53700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

