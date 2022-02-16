Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LSCC stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,612 shares of company stock worth $13,487,126. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.