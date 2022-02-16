Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,645,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,000. American International Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of American International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.