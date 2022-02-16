Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,645,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,000. American International Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of American International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AIG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $63.54.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
