Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.90% of Icosavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,275,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. Icosavax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

