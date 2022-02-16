Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,149. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.