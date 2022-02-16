Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lear by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

