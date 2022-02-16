Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 9,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.