Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

