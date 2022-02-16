Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

LEG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.