Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Leidos stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

