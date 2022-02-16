Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

LHC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

