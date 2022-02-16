LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

