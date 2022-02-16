LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 7,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
LIAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.
