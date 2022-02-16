Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $212.45. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
