Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,746 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 62,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

