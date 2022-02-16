Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 345,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808,139. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

