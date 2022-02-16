Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 346,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.