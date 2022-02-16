Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,335 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,335 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after buying an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,699,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 3,586,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

