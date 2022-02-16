Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lightspeed POS worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

