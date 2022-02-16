Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.88.

Linde stock opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average is $318.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

